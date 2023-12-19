WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa is riding a massive wave of momentum, having been named The Tribal Heir by his cousin, Roman Reigns. The Bloodline's Enforcer looks to have a bright future, but he's recently encountered a pretty peculiar problem.

A video Sikoa posted in December 2015 recently went viral, where he dances funkily and dabs. It is so different from his current persona, so it took the WWE Universe by storm. However, it looks like The Usos' younger brother is sick of fans having that image of him.

Solo Sikoa has now deleted the video, even though it can be found online. He proceeded to lock his Twitter profile, protecting his tweets from everyone who isn't already following him:

It remains to be seen if Solo changes this anytime soon as he makes his name as a major star in WWE.

Solo Sikoa was named the "next Tribal Chief" on WWE SmackDown

As previously mentioned above, Solo Sikoa could become The Tribal Chief soon. Roman Reigns handpicked him to be the next in line, which is high praise considering the level he has operated at over the past three years. Endorsements don't come much bigger than this.

Sikoa has already beaten several big names in WWE, the biggest being John Cena. He squashed the 16-time world champion at Crown Jewel, sending him packing back to Hollywood. The Enforcer could have many other high-profile matches soon, as The Bloodline has made many enemies recently.

Randy Orton is expected to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024, so a match between The Viper and Solo could happen as soon as January 2024. It may even lead to a separate feud as WrestleMania 40 approaches.

Beyond that, who knows what The Enforcer's ceiling is? He might even be the one who dethrones Roman Reigns himself.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will become The Tribal Chief? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!