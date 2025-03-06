Solo Sikoa, Dominik Mysterio, Bayley, and 5 other superstars replaced by WWE in a major update

The WWE roster is seemingly back at full strength heading into WrestleMania 41. The company has now updated the WWE Superstars banner on its official website. As many as eight wrestlers from all three brands have been replaced.

The previous banner featured Gunther, Jey Uso, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, Bron Breakker, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Bayley, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Nia Jax, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton Roxanne Perez, Oba Femi, Ethan Page, and Trick Williams.

Under the new banner, WWE has added John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Logan Paul, IYO SKY, Ricky Saints, Penta, and Giulia.

The aforementioned superstars have replaced the likes of Finn Balor, Bayley, Dominik Mysterio, LA Knight, Nia Jax, Solo Sikoa, Trick Williams, and Ethan Page.

Check out the new banner below:

WWE has lined up a stacked card for SmackDown this week

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will see all the fallout from the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Jade Cargill will address her actions after taking out Naomi from the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Randy Orton will also return to the blue brand for the first time since November last year. The Viper came to the aid of Sami Zayn and hit Kevin Owens with an RKO at Elimination Chamber.

The two men are likely to build up their feud for WrestleMania 41.

Elsewhere on the show, Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green will face Michin in a Street Fight.

And last but not least, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will speak for the first time since the night that saw John Cena turn heel after two decades and sell his soul to The Rock in the process.

Those hoping to see The Cenation Leader show up shouldn't get their hopes up as he is currently busy filming in Africa.

