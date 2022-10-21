Solo Sikoa gives his honest thoughts on Bray Wyatt's WWE return (Exclusive)

Solo Sikoa did not compete in a match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 earlier this month. However, he did watch Bray Wyatt's captivating return at the end of the event.

Wyatt reappeared in the show-closing segment after more than a year away from WWE. The 35-year-old's return was widely viewed as one of the best WWE moments of 2022 so far. On last week's SmackDown, he cut an emotional promo before being interrupted by a mysterious masked figure.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Sikoa said he is looking forward to seeing what happens next with Wyatt's character:

"I thought it was cool, very different, creative, and emotional too, man. I could see the way he was walking out, he missed being in this environment," Sikoa said. "The fans missed him being in the environment too. They missed The Fiend, they missed Bray Wyatt, and he came back a whole different person. I think everybody saw that. A whole different mask, and everything about him, so I'm excited to see him." [4:18 - 4:46]

In the video above, Sikoa also spoke about the possibility of The Bloodline feuding with Wyatt's Firefly Fun House personas.

Was Bray Wyatt's WWE SmackDown promo real?

Wyatt seemingly broke character when he opened up to fans on SmackDown as himself, Windham Rotunda, for the first time. The former Wyatt Family leader thanked fans for their support and discussed his real-life struggles outside of the ring after his WWE release last year.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw A truly emotional week for Bray Wyatt and the @WWEUniverse is touched. A truly emotional week for Bray Wyatt and the @WWEUniverse is touched. ❤️#WWERaw https://t.co/i36ghU40HP

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, said Wyatt's speech was "straight from the heart." He also thought the three-time world champion "had actual tears" when he appeared in front of the live crowd.

In contrast, AEW's Chris Jericho tweeted that he "loved" the segment but did not "buy a word" of what his former co-worker said.

Do you think Bray Wyatt's promo was real? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Specials - Crown Jewel 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on November 5, 2022, from 9:30 pm (IST).

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes