Solo Sikoa loses to top Samoan star after SmackDown goes off the air; revenge possibly taken for Jimmy Uso

Solo Sikoa is the man who everybody is talking about following the SmackDown after WrestleMania 40. After taking Jimmy Uso out and replacing him, Solo would lose to another Samoan star after the show went off the air.

After SmackDown went off the air, AJ Styles and LA Knight had a confrontation that saw both men get forcibly separated due to their hatred for each other. Following this, Solo Sikoa would come out, where he would face former Bloodline member Jey Uso in the first dark match of the night.

In a short battle, Jey Uso would pick up the win against Sikoa, seemingly getting revenge for Jimmy Uso.

This week's SmackDown was hard to watch, particularly The Bloodline segment. Even Paul Heyman seemed clueless about Solo's actions as not only did he take Jimmy out, but he outright replaced him with Tama Tonga, the son of wrestling legend Haku.

In a backstage segment later, Heyman went to check on Jimmy Uso, only to be met by Tama Tonga and then Solo Sikoa. Tama Tonga simply said "By orders of The Tribal Chief," and Heyman was confused about what they meant.

Either way, it's a huge new chapter in The Bloodline's story. Perhaps Solo is fulfilling Roman Reigns' wish of him being his eventual successor.

