  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Solo Sikoa and MFT spotted protecting Tiffany Stratton

Solo Sikoa and MFT spotted protecting Tiffany Stratton

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 27, 2025 21:49 GMT
Sikoa and Stratton are both members of the SmackDown roster. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Sikoa and Stratton are both members of the SmackDown roster. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Solo Sikoa and his MFT faction were recently spotted protecting WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie is scheduled to defend her title next weekend at SummerSlam.

Ad

Talla Tonga (Hikuleo), Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo have aligned with Solo Sikoa to form the MFT (My Family Tree) faction on WWE SmackDown. Sikoa captured the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions last month and is scheduled to defend the title against The Samoan Werewolf in a Steel Cage match at SummerSlam 2025 next weekend.

A video has surfaced online of Solo Sikoa and his stablemates surrounding Tiffany Stratton like bodyguards at an airport to protect her, and you can check it out in the post below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Jade Cargill defeated Asuka in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions 2025. As a result of the victory, The Storm will be challenging Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2025 next weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Former WWE writer reacts to Solo Sikoa's booking on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently took the company to task for how Solo Sikoa and his MFT faction were being booked on WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Jacob Fatu defeated The Miz this past Friday night on SmackDown. Sikoa and his faction were ringside for the match but were unable to prevent the former champion from picking up the victory.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo complained about the MFT being allowed to be ringside for the match. He claimed that it was lazy booking and stated that the referee should have kicked them out.

"So you got the match between Fatu and Miz. Here comes the MFT. Why in God's name is the referee allowing them to hang around ringside, man? That's what I hate. That's lazy booking because I could tell you this. Anybody can go back and watch the Attitude era, if anybody did a run in, they did a run in and as soon as they did a run in and did something, the ref would throw them out. They didn't hang around ringside for 10 freaking minutes. This is what I hate about what they do. Why wouldn't the referee send their a***s to the back?" Russo said. [From 34:38 onwards]
Ad

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be fascinating to see if Solo Sikoa can defeat Jacob Fatu at WWE SummerSlam to retain the United States Championship.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications