“That’s what I hate” - Massive issue with Solo Sikoa’s MFT on SmackDown discussed by former WWE employee (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa recently revamped his stable, which helped him win the United States Championship at Crown Jewel. The former leader of the Bloodline has rebranded his group, calling them 'My Family Tree' or 'MFT.' His new group includes JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Tala Tonga.

They have been targeting former teammate Jacob Fatu, who is set to challenge Sikoa for the US Title at SummerSlam. Fatu was facing The Miz on the latest episode of SmackDown, and former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out a massive issue he had with the MFT on the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo claimed that he didn't understand how the MFT were allowed to be at ringside during Fatu's match with The Miz. He called the segment "lazy booking" and said that is exactly what he hates.

"So you got the match between Fatu and Miz. Here comes the MFT. Why in God's name is the referee allowing them to hang around ringside, man? That's what I hate. That's lazy booking because I could tell you this. Anybody can go back and watch the Attitude era, if anybody did a run in, they did a run in and as soon as they did a run in and did something, the ref would throw them out. They didn't hang around ringside for 10 freaking minutes. This is what I hate about what they do. Why wouldn't the referee send their a***s to the back?" Russo said. [From 34:38 onwards]

The rivalry between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa has been growing exponentially over the last few months. The two are now set to face each other at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in a Steel Cage match that would keep the rest of the MFT from interfering in their match.

