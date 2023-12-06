"Solo Sikoa needs to hide," "It's finally happening" - Fans react to a recent report on 7-time WWE champion

Solo Sikoa has been a dominating presence on WWE SmackDown over the past few months alongside Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso during The Tribal Chief's absence. The fans recently reacted to a report regarding the possible return of the 7-time champion to the blue brand.

Earlier this year, Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak on WWE's main roster ended when Cody Rhodes defeated him ahead of WrestleMania 39. The Enforcer of The Bloodline has maintained a good win percentage even though he has lost to the likes of LA Knight and Jey Uso in singles bouts.

According to a new report from Dave Meltzer on WOR, the former United States, Intercontinental, and World Champion AJ Styles is potentially set to return to WWE SmackDown in the coming week. Fans rejoiced over the recent report and reacted to The Phenomenal One's possible return.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

In September 2023, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked Styles during a backstage segment for helping John Cena against The Bloodline. The Phenomenal One has been absent from weekly television since the attack. It will be interesting to see what Styles does next after his return.

Wrestling Veteran points out a major issue with Solo Sikoa's booking on WWE SmackDown

The Elders of The Anoa'i family sent Solo Sikoa as The Enforcer of The Bloodline when Roman Reigns needed their help. The Street Champion has mostly dominated competition upon receiving his main roster call-up at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

However, Sikoa has taken losses in his career over the past year, and his booking is inconsistent on Friday Night SmackDown. Speaking on Sportskeed Wrestling's SmackTalk, Bill Apter pointed out the inconsistency in The Enforcer's booking over the past few weeks. Check it out:

"One thing that's bothering me about the whole Bloodline situation with Randy Orton, I've noticed that, you know, when they brought in Solo, he was like this undefeatable monster. And now, everybody's beating him up. LA Knight was beating him up,"

The Enforcer of The Bloodline is headed towards greatness in his career with WWE. Still, the management needs to solve the issue regarding his inconsistent booking on the blue brand during The Tribal Chief's absence. It will be interesting to see what Sikoa does next on Friday Night SmackDown.

