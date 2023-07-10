Solo Sikoa puts Jey Uso on notice after he attacks The Bloodline on his own

Solo Sikoa took to social media to warn Jey Uso via an Instagram story following last week's WWE SmackDown.

The show's closing moments saw Jey single-handedly take the fight to The Bloodline. Using a steel chair, the former tag team champion attacked Roman Reigns and set his sights on Sikoa.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sikoa reposted a video of the same and reacted with the 'Face With Look of Triumph' emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Sikoa's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Solo Sikoa isn't happy with Jey Uso after his actions! Solo Sikoa isn't happy with Jey Uso after his actions! https://t.co/ZBMctVSEWd

This wasn't the first time The Enforcer put his brother on notice. Taking to Instagram, he previously re-shared a photo of him attacking Jey and reacted with the same emoji.

Solo Sikoa broke character to reflect on The Bloodline vs. The Usos from Money in the Bank

In the aftermath of The Bloodline's recent tag team match against The Usos, Solo Sikoa took to Facebook to reflect on the same.

Sikoa, who is always in character on-screen and even on social media, sent a heartfelt message, breaking kayfabe. On his Facebook profile, The Enforcer wrote:

"Finally had some time to digest everything that happened last Saturday in London at #MITB. This will be a moment I will ALWAYS cherish and remember forever. To be in the ring with three of the very best in this business, and [the] better thing is we did it against each other as [a] family. I learned from all three of them since I started on the main and have taken every advice they have given me to be in this position."

In the same post, Sikoa added:

"I have traveled the world with them and have main-evented EVERY PPV with them, and last Saturday, we made history this night and main-evented against each other. So many emotions before and after. But I'm very thankful and happy I got to do it with family. This was my WrestleMania moment I will never forget."

Solo Sikoa is still loyal to Roman Reigns and is expected to continue his feud with Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Jimmy is recovering from the brutal beatdown he received at the hands of The Bloodline.

Are you a fan of Jey Uso's feud with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes