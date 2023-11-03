Solo Sikoa reacts to insane Bloodline reference outside WWE

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa recently took to his Instagram stories to react to an insane Bloodline reference outside of the company.

Since Roman Reigns went on a hiatus after his SummerSlam match against Jey Uso, Sikoa and Paul Heyman were the ones to continue The Bloodline storyline in WWE. The 30-year-old, alongside Jimmy Uso, was in a heated feud with John Cena and LA Knight. They locked horns in a tag team bout at the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

However, Solo Sikoa is all set to take on Cena once again, but this time in a one-on-one match at Crown Jewel on November 4 in Riyadh.

Sikoa recently took to his Instagram stories to react to a reference made regarding The Bloodline in a Rap Battle between Charlie Clips and DNA.

The 30-year-old posted the video on his Instagram story and reacted with an emoji which represents The Bloodline.

You can check out a screenshot of his story below:

Screenshot of Solo Sikoa's Instagram story.

Vince Russo said Bloodline member Solo Sikoa beating John Cena would be the right thing to happen at WWE Crown Jewel

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that it would be the right thing if Solo Sikoa took the win over John Cena, but he doesn't think it would happen.

"It would be the right thing to do. That would be the right thing to do to put the younger talent over. But like I said, my problem is I don't buy Solo Sikoa beating John Cena," Russo said.

Fans believe The Cenation Leader might lose to The Bloodline member to put over the latter as a future superstar. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the match.

Paul Heyman recently sent a warning to the 16-time World Champion. You can read more about it here.

Who do you think will come out victorious at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think