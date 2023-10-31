Former WWE employee Vince Russo recently spoke about John Cena's upcoming match against Solo Sikoa.

WWE is building up Cena's encounter against Solo as the biggest challenge he's ever faced. The 16-time world champion has gone on to say that The Street Champ is a formidable opponent and, given his record, he is a credible threat to John at Crown Jewel.

On the recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo felt that it would be the right booking decision to have Solo go over. However, the former head writer explained that despite all the build-up, Sikoa did not seem like a believable opponent that could take down Cena.

"It would be the right thing to do. That would be the right thing to do to put the younger talent over. But like I said, my problem is I don't buy Solo Sikoa beating John Cena." [From 14:52 - 15:05]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

John Cena has a dismal singles record of late

A couple of weeks ago, John Cena cut an emotional promo on SmackDown. He spoke about his match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.

He shed light on how his dismal performance in singles matches over the last five years has him doubting himself.

The Cenation Leader recalled his last televised singles victory in 2018 against Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble. He questioned whether he should continue or hang up his boots for good.

However, the champ claimed that it was the fans that kept him going and vowed to capture the victory in Saudi Arabia this time and break his losing streak.

Do you think Cena will end his losing streak at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here