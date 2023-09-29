Solo Sikoa receives a cryptic message from WWE Superstar on social media

A WWE Superstar sent a cryptic message aimed at Solo Sikoa on Instagram. The superstar in question is Sikoa's current Bloodline stablemate, Paul Heyman.

Since Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus, Sikoa, Heyman, and Jimmy Uso have been making decisions for The Bloodline. Despite Jimmy's previous betrayal of The Tribal Chief, he has once again associated himself with the family and will even team up with Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman shared a photo featuring himself and The Enforcer and sent a message.

"Solo, do you see what I see?" (besides the self-awareness that this Tom Ford suit is totally bad a**)? Heyman shared.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story here.

Road Dogg recently praised The Bloodline member and WWE legend Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is regarded as one of the greatest wrestling managers in the industry, if not the greatest of all time.

Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, wrestling veteran Road Dogg praised Heyman by claiming that he is still at the top of his game. The former D-Generation X member said:

"'He looks freaking great. He's on top of his game,' Road Dogg said. 'Paul Heyman, happy birthday to you, sir. You look great, you smell terrific, and congratulations on all your success.'"

Road Dogg further added:

"I don't know what else to say besides he's definitely on the Mount Rushmore thing. The other three are debatable, but I don't think he is."

Heyman has always been in Roman Reigns' corner for his marquee matches. With The Tribal Chief currently taking an off from WWE programming, The Wise Man has been working closely with Solo Sikoa and has also been forced to keep Jimmy Uso close to The Bloodline.

Do you think The Bloodline Saga will take another massive turn? Sound off in the comments section below!

