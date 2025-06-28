Solo Sikoa receives six-word message from his Bloodline stablemate after WWE Night of Champions; superstar breaks silence

Solo Sikoa received a five-word message from his Bloodline stablemate Tonga Loa after Night of Champions.

Loa returned midway during Sikoa's title match against Jacob Fatu, helping the former Tribal Chief win the WWE United States Championship. The former Tag Team Champion had been absent since last year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event due to an injury he suffered in the Men's WarGames Match.

On his Instagram story, Loa broke his silence and congratulated Solo Sikoa on his title win with a six-word message:

"Your New United States Champion @solosikoa 👆🏾," wrote Loa.

Check out a screengrab of Loa's Instagram story and his message below:

Loa wasn't the only superstar who made headlines during Sikoa's title-winning effort against Fatu. The debuting Tala Tonga (Hikuleo) also helped the former Tribal Chief get his hand raised with a victory over The Samoan Werewolf.

Post-match, Sikoa celebrated his win with Loa, JC Mateo, and the debutant. Tala is the brother of Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga, who were recruited to Sikoa's new Bloodline post-WrestleMania XL.

Tama Tonga is absent with an injury he suffered several weeks ago, but sent a cryptic message moments after Sikoa won the United States Championship at Night of Champions.

