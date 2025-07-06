Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley, Big E, and others react to WWE stars' emotional personal update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley, and Big E, recently took to social media to react to Carmelo Hayes' and Kelani Jordan's massive update. The duo recently got engaged.

Both Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan kicked off their WWE careers on the company's developmental brand, where they won several titles. Jordan is still competing in NXT, while Hayes is now showcasing his skills on the main roster.

The duo made their relationship public a few years ago and have now taken a huge step by getting engaged. Kelani recently took to Instagram to reveal that she said "yes" to Carmelo's proposal on July 1, 2025.

"I said yesss! And I’d say yes in every lifetime. 💍🤍07.01.2025," she wrote.

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Kelani Jordan's post, including Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, and more.

Meanwhile, Big E, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace, Samantha Irvin, Raquel Rodriguez, Blake Monroe, Natalya, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, Ivar, Bayley, Karrion Kross, Lola Vice, Zelina Vega, Nathan Frazer, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax left wholesome comments on it.

WWE star Kelani Jordan sent a message on her and Carmelo Hayes' anniversary

Before breaking the news of her engagement, Kelani Jordan took to her Instagram Stories to send a message on her anniversary with Carmelo Hayes. Jordan wrote that she was blessed to have Hayes in her life.

"Happy anniversary to us. God blessed me with you @carmelo_wwe," Jordan wrote.

Many believe Kelani Jordan might soon be called up to the main roster, where she could join her partner, Carmelo Hayes. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jordan's future.

