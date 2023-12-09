Solo Sikoa's comments on major match ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline has been cut down to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown for a while now, as Jey Uso moved on to their rival brand. Be that as it may, the two remaining members have wrestled against some major players of late, and tonight's show is going to be no different.

They are booked for a tag team match against crowd-favorites Randy Orton and LA Knight. This marks The Viper's first contest since signing an exclusive contract with the blue brand.

Solo Sikoa hyped up the upcoming match on Instagram earlier today. Paul Heyman may be leaning towards The Enforcer to handle business while Roman Reigns is once again absent.

"Tonight on @wweonfox," Sikoa wrote.

Randy Orton straight of the bat announced his intentions to go after The Bloodline and destroy them, one after the other. The 14-time WWE World Champion's quest to do the same commences tonight.

Roman Reigns' former rival wants first-time-ever match against WWE's Legend Killer

Randy Orton has some fresh faces to compete with on the roster, as he spent over a year on the bench. However, this superstar has already stepped into the ring with The Viper, just not in for a one-on-one match.

Braun Strowman recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, discussing a variety of topics. About Orton's comeback, the former Universal Champion expressed excitement. Moreover, he hopes to face him upon return:

"I'm excited for myself to get back and get back in the mix of things because Randy's always been one that I wanted to have a good singles match with, whether he wants to or not. No one really wants to wrestle me. Let's be for real!"

You can watch the rest of it below:

Braun Strowman himself has been out of action for nearly a year now. A return date has not been disclosed for the former Wyatt Family member. Check out what he had to say about the late Bray Wyatt in the aforementioned interview here.

