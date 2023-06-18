Solo Sikoa's four-word reaction to The Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa had a four-word reaction to the match against The Usos at Money in the Bank, where he will be teaming up with Roman Reigns.

Last night's SmackDown ended on a shocking note as Jey Uso decided to side with his twin brother after initially teasing joining forces with The Tribal Chief and Sikoa. The Usos laid out their brothers with multiple Superkicks, officially ending their alliance with The Bloodline.

After Solo Sikoa was the only man standing next to Roman Reigns on SmackDown, a tag team match was announced between the members of The Bloodline, which will take place at Money in the Bank in London. After the match announcement, the Enforcer sent a four-word message, hyping up the upcoming Bloodline Civil War.

"We at war now," Sikoa tweeted.

Wrestling veteran believes Solo Sikoa could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE

Since making his main roster debut last year, Solo Sikoa has been presented as an unstoppable force. The Enforcer has lost just one singles match on TV programming via pinfall or submission, with Cody Rhodes handing him a loss on RAW before WrestleMania.

The youngest Samoan star has played a key role in Roman Reigns' ongoing historic run. However, many believe that WWE is building up Solo to dethrone the Head of the Table. Wrestling veteran Konnan also shares the same opinion:

"It could be. People would believe it, you know what I'm saying? And a lot of people don't believe they can beat Roman. Maybe Cody [Rhodes], maybe Seth [Rollins], you know, but Solo is a kind of a guy that they've protected. He's only done one job and I think it was to Cody. [Everything that comes out of his mouth means something] Right. And he might be the anti-promo guy. Just a guy that says very few words but he gets the job done and it might get over, you never know," he said.

While Solo Sikoa has stuck by Roman Reigns through thick and thin, WWE teased a program between the two a few weeks back on SmackDown when the Tribal Chief displayed fear upon accidentally bumping with The Enforcer.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes