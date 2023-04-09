Solo Sikoa seemingly sends a cryptic message to Jey Uso after tension between them

Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso came face-to-face in a tense moment on this week's WWE SmackDown. The Enforcer of the Bloodline recently posted a picture to send a message to Jey.

On SmackDown, Sikoa's interference led to Jey securing a big win over Sami Zayn in the main event.

Taking to Instagram, Sikoa sent a cryptic message to his family member. The former NXT North American Champion took to his Instagram story to post a photo of him standing face-to-face with Jey Uso, without any particular context.

Check out a screengrab of Solo Sikoa's Instagram story:

At WrestleMania 39, Solo Sikoa played a major role in Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. A final Samoan Spike from Solo led to Reigns hitting a Spear and beating The American Nightmare.

Unfortunately, for The Usos, they lost the tag team championships at WrestleMania to the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Jey Uso sent a message to Jimmy Uso after WWE SmackDown

In the aftermath of this week's WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso took to social media to send a message to Jimmy Uso.

The Right Hand Man of The Bloodline once again pledged his allegiance to his brother amid tension within the rest of his family. Jey reflected on his journey with his brother, as he wrote the following:

"Nobody thought we would make it this far…but we did. Til the end."

For months, the WWE Universe has urged Jey to betray Roman Reigns. However, Jey has remained loyal to his family and especially his brother. So much so, he even turned his back on former Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn.

This led to Zayn reuniting with Kevin Owens, as the duo challenged for the tag team titles at WrestleMania 39. On Night 1 of the show, the newly duo ended The Usos' historic title run.

