Solo Sikoa sends bold message to Jacob Fatu following WWE Night of Champions victory

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa finally captured his first-ever main roster singles title at Night of Champions. Following the premium live event, he fired a massive shot at Jacob Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf had won the United States Championship from LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. This victory, however, began to show cracks within The Bloodline, causing a rift between Fatu and Sikoa over the next few weeks. The former MLW star finally snapped at his former Tribal Chief when he stopped him from winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

With his US Title on the line, Jacob Fatu faced Solo Sikoa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the NOC PLE. Just as The Samoan Werewolf had his opponent done and dusted, fans witnessed the return of Tonga Loa and the official TV debut of Tala Tonga (fka Hikuleo), leading to The Street Champion defeating his opponent.

Later, during an appearance at the Night of Champions Post-Show, Solo Sikoa stole Jacob Fatu's catchphrase after the United States Championship victory.

"I got one more thing to say. Solo Sikoa is ALL GAS, and NO BRAKES! I am out," he said. (From 36:26 to 36:37)

It remains to be seen if the two former stablemates clash again for the US Title at the WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

