Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message ahead of The Bloodline's major segment on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa took to Twitter to post a cryptic message ahead of the big night for The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Paul Heyman issued an ultimatum to Jey Uso on this week's RAW, stating that the former tag team champion needs to choose sides on the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown. While Heyman appeared fairly confident that Jey will join forces with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, The Wiseman also hinted at what will happen to the star in case he decides to align with his twin brother.

Sikoa, who took out Jimmy on the previous edition of the blue brand, posted a cryptic message on Twitter. The Enforcer highlighted through an old image how Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso are no longer with The Bloodline, seemingly hinting at Jey's fate on WWE SmackDown.

WWE is reportedly planning for Solo Sikoa to turn on Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa has been very reserved ever since making his main roster debut. He has played a key role in Roman Reigns' historical title reign, helping his Tribal Chief in multiple matches, with the most notable one coming at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. However, Solo's intentions are still unclear as he has held his cards close.

While The Street Champion has proved his loyalty to Reigns time and time again, according to a report, The Bloodline's implosion will likely lead to a match between the two. There have also been reports of Roman turning babyface, and if that is the case, Sikoa could be the perfect guy to set it up.

Currently, it looks like WWE is setting up a tag team match between The Usos and Reigns and Sikoa at Money in the Bank. However, things can change if Jey decides to 'fall in line' and once again chooses to side with Roman Reigns on the upcoming SmackDown.

What do you think will go down on Friday Night SmackDown? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes