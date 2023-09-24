Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message after attacking John Cena on WWE SmackDown

In the aftermath of this week's WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa took to Instagram to send a cryptic message.

During the final segment of SmackDown, Sikoa and Jimmy Uso destroyed Cena and AJ Styles ahead of the Fastlane Premium Live Event. At the show, Cena was meant to team up with The Phenomenal One, who has now been put out of action courtesy of The Bloodline.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sikoa posted a photo of him and Jimmy standing tall over Cena.

Check out a screenshot of Solo Sikoa's Instagram story:

Despite previously betraying Roman Reigns, Jimmy has once again aligned himself with The Bloodline after costing his brother Jey the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Dutch Mantell pointed out his issue with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso destroying John Cena

Dutch Mantell recently discussed The Bloodline's segment featuring Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and John Cena on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that the segment went a bit overboard. He further pointed out that none of the superstars backstage came to Cena's rescue, proving that he has no allies in the locker room. Mantell said:

"It was a long time, which means to me that John Cena has absolutely no friends in that dressing room. It used to be on some shows, some underneath guys would run out there and get the sh*t beat out of them or something, and the guy is still laying there, okay I got it."

Cena could potentially find himself a new tag team partner for his upcoming match against Sikoa and Jimmy at Fastlane PLE.

The issues between Cena and The Bloodline began several weeks ago when Jimmy Uso interrupted the 16-time World Champion. During Cena's recent appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect, he was confronted by Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, only to be saved by his former rival AJ Styles.

With AJ Styles currently sidelined, who should Cena team up with at Fastlane?