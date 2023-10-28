Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message after attacking WWE legend on SmackDown

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa ambushed WWE legend and his Crown Jewel opponent, John Cena. After the show, he sent out a cryptic message on Twitter.

Cena has been feuding with The Bloodline for weeks. At Fastlane, he teamed up with LA Knight to defeat the duo of Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. This week wasn't the first time The Enforcer made a statement by taking out the 16-time World Champion, as in the lead-up to Fastlane, The Bloodline took out both Cena and AJ Styles.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa posted a photo of him standing tall over Cena.

Check out Sikoa's tweet:

On SmackDown, Cena delivered an emotional promo as he teased the possibility of retiring from professional wrestling. During the segment, he was interrupted by Paul Heyman. This led to Sikoa blindsiding Cena and hitting him with the Samoan Spike.

Dutch Mantell provided his take on the upcoming John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa match

At Crown Jewel, Solo Sikoa will be competing in the biggest match of his career, as he is set to face John Cena.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell briefly discussed the match and how it should end. He said:

"Well, it won’t be a long match. We know that. It doesn’t have to be. In my finish... he [Cena] doesn’t give up, he gets hurt, and the referee stops it, and they carry him out."

According to Mantell, Cena beating Sikoa would be the worst possible outcome. He added:

"I think the worst result is if he beats Solo, which I don’t think is good for business because Solo is gonna be here. He is gonna be with us, so why ruin him?"

Who do you think should walk out with the win, Sikoa or Cena? Sound off in the comment section below.

