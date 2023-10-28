"They carry him out"- Veteran pitches shocking conclusion for the upcoming match between Solo Sikoa and John Cena (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, aka Zeb Colter, has shared his thoughts on the upcoming match between John Cena and Solo Sikoa.

The 16-time world champion is set to face The Enforcer at Crown Jewel in what will be the latter's first singles match at a Premium Live Event. Cena has not won a one-on-one match on TV programming in over 2000 days and looks more desperate than ever for the win.

However, Dutch Mantell believes the match should end with Solo winning via referee stoppage or some similar way, as it would both build the Bloodline member and protect John Cena.

Here's what he had to say on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk:

"Well, it won’t be a long match. We know that. It doesn’t have to be. In my finish... he [Cena] doesn’t give up, he gets hurt, and the referee stops it, and they carry him out." [30:33 - 30:53]

The former WWE manager added that Cena winning at Crown Jewel would be the worst result as the 16-time world champion is unlikely to stick around.

"I think the worst result is if he beats Solo, which I don’t think is good for business because Solo is gonna be here. He is gonna be with us, so why ruin him?" [31:03 - 31:13]

Solo Sikoa laid out John Cena on WWE SmackDown

The buildup for the match between John Cena and Solo Sikoa continued on last night's SmackDown, where the former WWE Champion delivered a heartfelt promo.

However, Cena was soon interrupted by Paul Heyman, who distracted him for enough time for Solo Sikoa to attack from behind.

The match is being dubbed John Cena's biggest challenge, and many have speculated that the greatest of all time could hang up his boots if he fails to come out on top against The Enforcer. Solo Sikoa, on the other hand, will be looking forward to making a statement in his first singles outing at a premium live event.

