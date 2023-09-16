Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message after a huge confrontation with WWE legend, teases first time match?

Solo Sikoa had a big night on this week's WWE SmackDown. During the closing stages of the show, he confronted John Cena.

Taking to Instagram, Sikoa sent a cryptic message aimed at the 16-time WWE World Champion.

The Enforcer uploaded a photo of his face-off against Cena, seemingly teasing a huge singles match between the two men. Sikoa and Cena have never crossed paths in a one-on-one match.

Check out a screengrab of Sikoa's Instagram story:

On SmackDown, Cena was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. Shortly after, he was interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who once again taunted the 16-time world champion.

This led to Sikoa's entry into the segment, as The Enforcer made his way down to the ring alongside Paul Heyman. He ignited a brawl between him and Cena after superkicking him.

AJ Styles eventually came to Cena's rescue, as the legendary duo took the fight to Sikoa and Jimmy.

Bully Ray recently spoke about John Cena's massive success in WWE

John Cena is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, if not the greatest of all time.

He was recently praised by wrestling legend Bully Ray, who spoke about the secret behind Cena's immense success in the industry.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Ray mentioned how Cena has been able to put smiles on people's faces. He explained:

"The Cena playbook is foolproof. It's babyface 101," he stated. "Do anything and everything to put a smile on their faces, put their hand in their pocket, and keep them coming back for more."

On SmackDown, WWE teased the possibility of a huge tag team match featuring Cena and AJ Styles against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Cena and Styles are no strangers to one another having crossed paths in the past.

The duo will aim to get one over Sikoa and Jimmy if a tag team match is indeed made official. Cena will be returning to WWE TV on next week's episode of SmackDown.

