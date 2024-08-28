Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message to Jey Uso amid his feud with Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa has delivered a cryptic message to Jey Uso. Sikoa is currently feuding with Roman Reigns, who cost his former Enforcer a chance to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

On Instagram, WWE Espanol posted a set of videos featuring superstars whom Sikoa has put through a table. During The Tribal Combat between Jey and Reigns at SummerSlam 2023, Sikoa put his brother through a table.

The self-declared Tribal Chief reacted to the video of him putting Jey through a table with a cryptic message.

Check out a screengrab of Sikoa's Instagram story:

A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, Sikoa and The Bloodline put Roman Reigns through the announcer's table. The Original Tribal Chief has been on the hunt to regain the Ula Fala.

Matt Camp explained the importance of Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline taking out Roman Reigns

Matt Camp has explained the importance of Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline taking out Roman Reigns and putting him through the announcer's table on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on The Wrestling Matt podcast, the former WWE personality claimed The Bloodline has leveled up after taking out Reigns. He said:

"We've seen so many other people in that pose, whether it be the current version of the Bloodline or, more importantly, Roman's version of the Bloodline. That's a very powerful statement to make; it's a very powerful image. We saw what he did at SummerSlam. We saw what he did days later when he came back at Smackdown. The second Smackdown he is back, it looks like he's going to do it again, and they don't let it happen. Now they look more on the level."

Previously, The OTC single-handedly took out Sikoa and his stablemates on SmackDown. It now remains to be seen if WWE plans on reintroducing Jey Uso into the storyline.

