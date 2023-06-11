Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message to Jey Uso after a huge incident between The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa took to social media to send a cryptic message to Jey Uso following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

On this week's edition of Friday Night Show, Jey was in singles action against Austin Theory in a United States Championship Match. The closing moments of the bout saw Jimmy Uso interfere, as he accidentally superkicked his brother Jey, which led to Theory retaining his championship yet again. Sikoa also got involved during the segment.

Taking to Twitter, The Enforcer shared a photo of his staredown with Jey from SmackDown.

Check out Solo Sikoa's cryptic tweet:

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns was presented with a brand new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after reaching 1,000 days as champion.

During the celebration, Reigns, who was accompanied by Sikoa and Paul Heyman, was interrupted by The Usos. While Jimmy called a truce within the family, The Tribal Chief had none of it, eventually leading to Sikoa betraying his brother.

Jim Cornette praised Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and others following last week's SmackDown

Jim Cornette praised Roman Reigns' segment from last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran discussed how impressed he was with the dramatic aspect of the segment.

"They [Roman, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman] all get to the top of the entranceway while Jey's still checking on Jimmy and not even on the microphone but just in the camera Paul asked Roman 'What about Jey?' And Roman says he's going to do what he always does, he'll fall in line. And scene! So what an amazing dramatic play on this week's inside the actor studio. It ain't wrestling but what the f**k, none of the other s**t is either, at least this is good," said Cornette.

Reigns is set to make his return to television next week, and it remains to be seen if Jey Uso is still loyal to his Tribal Chief or not.

