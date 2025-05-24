Solo Sikoa sends a four-word message to Jacob Fatu after a huge claim made by The Samoan Werewolf

Solo Sikoa sent a four-word message to Jacob Fatu after the latter finally said his iconic "I love you Solo" catchphrase on this week's WWE SmackDown.
Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut last June as Sikoa's Enforce in the new Bloodline. Fatu often used the "I love you Solo," catchphrase during his early days in the faction. However, The Samoan Werewolf stopped using it after the former NXT North American Champion lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns earlier this year. In recent weeks, WWE has teased tensions between Solo and Jacob.
Last night on SmackDown, Fatu competed in a tag team match. Sikoa helped the team win. After the contest, in a backstage segment, Nick Aldis revealed that The Samoan Werewolf will be competing in a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying match next week on SmackDown. Solo was seemingly hyped about the idea of him and Fatu being in the MITB bout.
The reigning United States Champion was happy about the decision and said his famous catchphrase. On Instagram, Sikoa sent a four-word message to Fatu after The Samoan Werewolf finally proclaimed his love for his former Tribal Chief after months.
"He finally said it..," wrote Sikoa.
Check out a screengrab of Sikoa's Instagram story:
JC Mateo debuted at the Backlash Premium Live Event, and he, alongside Solo Sikoa, helped Fatu retain the WWE United States Championship. The former Tribal Chief introduced Mateo as the family's newest member. However, The Samoan Werewolf made himself clear how he feels about Mateo.
Dutch Mantell wants Jacob Fatu to team up with JC Mateo down the line
Dutch Mantell suggested the idea of Jacob Fatu teaming up with JC Mateo in the future. The veteran believes Mateo doesn't fit with the Samoans.
Speaking on Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the veteran discussed Mateo's debut and said the former IWGP Tag Team Champion doesn't add much to Solo Sikoa's group. Mantell said:
"I think he's an impressive-looking guy, but I don't think that he adds to [Solo Sikoa's group] that. I really don't because they will take Jacob Fatu, and they [Sikoa's group] will turn on him eventually, and he'll need a partner, and he'll go to JC Mateo. It might make sense in that way, but we're too early in the story now. But I don't think he really fits in there with all those Samoans. I really don't."
Mateo and Fatu teamed up on this week's WWE SmackDown. The duo defeated Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match. The bout was set up after Solo Sikoa qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match with the help of his associates. He defeated Fenix and Jimmy on last week's SmackDown to qualify.