Solo Sikoa sends a message aimed at John Cena, references the late Umaga

Solo Sikoa recently took to Instagram to send a message aimed at John Cena following their confrontation.

In the closing segment of this week's WWE SmackDown, Cena was confronted by Jimmy Uso and The Bloodline, except Roman Reigns. Sikoa ended up superkicking the 16-time World Champion before AJ Styles made the save.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sikoa posted a photo of his confrontation with Cena and also recalled Cenation Leader's feud with his late uncle and WWE legend, Umaga.

Check out a screengrab of Sikoa's Instagram story:

Judging by the conclusion of SmackDown, there are chances of Cena teaming up with Styles to face Jimmy and Sikoa in a tag team match.

However, a recent report has also suggested that WWE is hoping to book a first-time-ever singles match between Sikoa and Cena in 2024.

John Cena recently gave his honest take on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has held the Universal Title for over 1,000 days and has run through every single challenger who has stepped in his path of dominance.

The Tribal Chief's latest title defense was against Jey Uso, whom he defeated at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The closing moments of the match saw Jimmy Uso betray his brother, leading to another controversial victory for Reigns.

However, that didn't prevent John Cena from claiming that Reigns is the "Greatest Of All Time." In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cena gave his honest perspective on Reigns.

"In my perspective I think Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time," said Cena

Reigns is currently taking time off from WWE television but is expected to return in October. His next title defense hasn't been confirmed as of yet.

