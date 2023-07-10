Solo Sikoa sends a message to Jey Uso after attacking him on SmackDown, warns him on social media

Solo Sikoa put his brother Jey Uso on notice following The Bloodline's gruesome attack on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

On last week's show, Sikoa and Roman Reigns destroyed The Usos after losing to them at the Money in the Bank premium live event. The attack eventually led to Jimmy Uso being taken away in an ambulance, as he was written off television for a while.

Taking to Instagram, Sikao shared a photo of him attacking Jey. He put the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion on notice courtesy of the 'Face With Look of Triumph' emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Sikoa's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Solo Sikoa puts Jey Uso on notice Solo Sikoa puts Jey Uso on notice 😤 https://t.co/MgdlBV00e3

Tommy Dreamer believes Roman Reigns could face Solo Sikoa down the road

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer believes that Roman Reigns could possibly cross paths with Solo Sikoa at some point down the road.

Sikoa is one of the only remaining members of The Bloodline, alongside Paul Heyman. However, WWE has planted seeds of potential tension between The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 Solo Sikoa finna be the one to beat Roman Reigns and end this historic run. There’s no doubt in my mind right now #SmackDown Solo Sikoa finna be the one to beat Roman Reigns and end this historic run. There’s no doubt in my mind right now #SmackDown https://t.co/LgsTAH67i0

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer mentioned that Sikoa is starting to get over to the next level. The Enforcer could possibly turn out to be a challenger for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title at some point down the line. Dreamer said:

"Solo's getting over next level, and don't forget he's a brother as well, and he's just not the twin. And yes, he's the younger brother, but that's a whole other story if there is going to be [another Bloodline match]. This is Game of Thrones type of stuff, and if there's going to be an heir apparent, would I love to see it be Jimmy or Jey? Yes. But I think that heir apparent is Solo, and that could be at WrestleMania."

At the moment, though, Jey Uso seems to be next in line to challenge Reigns. A trilogy match between the two men is expected to take place at SummerSlam.

