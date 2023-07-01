Solo Sikoa sends a one-word message ahead of The Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank

It seems like WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa can't wait to get his hand on his brothers in The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank.

The Enforcer is the only one left standing beside Roman Reigns after Jimmy and Jey betrayed The Tribal Chief to go their separate way. Solo will be teaming up with Reigns at the Money in the Bank to take on his brother, with the match between the two teams being dubbed The Bloodline Civil War.

Ahead of the upcoming showdown between the Amo'i family stars, Solo Sikoa sent a one-word message on Instagram with a picture of the two sides.

The Usos voted for Solo Sikoa to be the next Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown

The collapse of The Bloodline that started at Night of Champions when Jimmy Uso Superkicked Roman Reigns turned into a full-blown war on this week's SmackDown.

The two parties came face-to-face on the blue brand ahead of their match at Money in the Bank. During the confrontation, The Usos made it clear that they won't mind Solo Sikoa seeing as the next Tribal Chief, which garnered a hilarious reaction from Reigns.

The Bloodline storyline has been one of the hottest acts in WWE over the last two years, and it seems like we're in the end game now. Former WWE star EC3 also expressed his shock at how long the saga has gone on:

"Every angle is a three to six-month kinda thing and this has been three years. So, I'm just shocked that they committed to something and it's worked because they're absolutely horrible at everything else. Like the rest is just garbage. Hot, hot, p*e garbage water.

The storyline started with Roman Reigns trying to get Jey Uso to fall in line, and the latter facing The Tribal Chief in another singles match seems like a possible end to it. Jey also hinted at Roman's streak of not getting pinned in over three years getting over at Money in the Bank, which could lead to the rumored match between the two at SummerSlam.

