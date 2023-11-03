Solo Sikoa sends a one-word message to John Cena ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

In the lead-up to WWE Crown Jewel, Solo Sikoa took to Instagram to send a one-word message aimed at John Cena.

This will be the biggest match of Sikoa's career so far. His feud with Cena began in the lead-up to Fastlane. At the Fastlane premium live event, Sikoa and Jimmy Uso lost to Cena and LA Knight in a tag team match.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sikoa hyped up his match against Cena at tomorrow's Crown Jewel.

"Tomorrow" wrote Sikoa

Check out a screengrab of Sikoa's Instagram story:

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about John Cena and Solo Sikoa's upcoming match

Dutch Mantell discussed John Cena and Solo Sikoa's match at Crown Jewel and broke down the potential angle of Cena's retirement.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell explained how Cena's feud with Sikoa tied well with his in-ring future. He said:

"That's just going along with the story. I mean, that's what I would suggest, they might say 'Shut up! you don't know what you're talking about.' But, it might work. If, but, John is telling that story because and that wasn't his acting, I think he really, seriously, believes that, you know, he said, 'I can't really do this anymore.' I mean, you're not completely blind to your abilities when you get older. You just can't do it...Well, I can't do it. Hell, I couldn't do it 30 years ago," said Mantell.

He added:

"But John Cena, as you said, turned in an incredible performance. I think the people felt it in the heart, and he's got a lot of hardcore fans out there, and once you tell that story from the heart that you said is believable, incredible, you've kind of got him. But if you do something that's not wild and way out there, the people will come to you. They will buy that."

A victory over Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel would mark Cena's first singles win in a very long time. However, a victory for The Enforcer would be equally crucial.

