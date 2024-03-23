Solo Sikoa sends a six-word message to his wife

Solo Sikoa took to social media to send a heartfelt birthday message to his wife.

Sikoa and his wife, Almia Williams, got engaged in 2020. The couple had been dating for several years before that. In 2023, they tied the knot during a private ceremony.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sikoa wished Almia on her birthday with a six-word message.

Check out a screenshot of Sikoa's Instagram story:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife," wrote Sikoa.

Drew McIntyre warned Solo Sikoa ahead of WrestleMania 40

In 2022, Drew McIntyre feuded with Roman Reigns but failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, courtesy of Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa made his main roster debut at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event by preventing McIntyre from dethroning Reigns.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, the former WWE Champion warned Sikoa and put him on notice. McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He said:

"Obviously, I want to get him but different mind frame now, bigger picture, focus on the RAW roster, the World Title, what's best for it. Of course, I want to drop him, but there's Cody Rhodes right there. This win would mean so much for Drew McIntyre to get me forward, to get me that title, to save RAW and the World Title itself so I've to keep my head on in the chaos."

Check out the video below:

Sikoa is currently involved in Roman Reigns and The Rock's feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This past Monday on RAW, he also helped his brother Jimmy attack Jey Uso.

The Enforcer is currently without an official match for WrestleMania 40. In 2023, he secured the biggest victory of his career by defeating John Cena at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event after hitting him with consecutive Samoan Spikes.

