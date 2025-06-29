Solo Sikoa targets Jey Uso following WWE Night of Champions; fires major shots

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa left no stone unturned in his efforts to shut down Jey Uso for good. He took shots at his real-life brother after a major win at Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Ad

At the PLE in Riyadh, The Street Champion locked horns with Jacob Fatu for the United States Title. The contest, marked by interferences from the returning Tonga Loa and the debutant Tala Tonga (Hikuleo), saw the former Tribal Chief defeat The Samoan Werewolf to claim his first-ever main roster singles WWE championship.

Following the victory, Solo Sikoa appeared at the Night of Champions post-show. During his segment, Saudi Arabian fans heavily cheered for Jey Uso and chanted "Yeet." The newly crowned US Champion had a befitting response to the crowd while also firing shots at Main Event Jey.

Ad

Trending

"Yeet? What's it called? Four letters, one word, uh, uh, STOP! No Yeet dude, no Yeet. He's [Jey Uso] not even here, I don't even know why you are chanting Yeet," Sikoa said. (From 34:55 to 35:09)

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

You can watch the full show below:

Ad

It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will reply to Solo Sikoa's remarks and challenge him for the United States Championship down the line.

Please credit WWE's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!