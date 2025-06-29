Solo Sikoa targets Jey Uso following WWE Night of Champions; fires major shots

By Akash Dhakite
Published Jun 29, 2025 09:00 GMT
Jey Uso (left), Solo Sikoa (right) [Images via: WWE.com & WWE on YouTube]

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa left no stone unturned in his efforts to shut down Jey Uso for good. He took shots at his real-life brother after a major win at Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

At the PLE in Riyadh, The Street Champion locked horns with Jacob Fatu for the United States Title. The contest, marked by interferences from the returning Tonga Loa and the debutant Tala Tonga (Hikuleo), saw the former Tribal Chief defeat The Samoan Werewolf to claim his first-ever main roster singles WWE championship.

Following the victory, Solo Sikoa appeared at the Night of Champions post-show. During his segment, Saudi Arabian fans heavily cheered for Jey Uso and chanted "Yeet." The newly crowned US Champion had a befitting response to the crowd while also firing shots at Main Event Jey.

also-read-trending Trending
"Yeet? What's it called? Four letters, one word, uh, uh, STOP! No Yeet dude, no Yeet. He's [Jey Uso] not even here, I don't even know why you are chanting Yeet," Sikoa said. (From 34:55 to 35:09)

You can watch the full show below:

youtube-cover
It remains to be seen if Jey Uso will reply to Solo Sikoa's remarks and challenge him for the United States Championship down the line.

Please credit WWE's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Harish Raj S
