Solo Sikoa has two word message ahead of WarGames at Survivor Series

Solo Sikoa is counting down the days to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

For the first time ever on the WWE main roster, two WarGames matches will happen this Saturday night at Survivor Series. One match for the men and one match for the women. While no titles are on the line, heated rivalries could potentially be settled inside the steel cage this weekend.

Sikoa recently took to social media to hype up the WarGames match in a very unique way. Simply reminding the WWE Universe that The Bloodline's big match is only three days away.

"3 days," Solo Sikoa said in a tweet.

WarGames is Solo Sikoa's first Survivor Series appearance

Solo Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut at Clash at the Castle, where he helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Since then, Sikoa has been an extremely valuable addition to The Bloodline and has picked up huge victories on WWE programming over the likes of Sheamus, Ricochet, and Matt Riddle.

But this Saturday night, Sikoa will face his toughest challenge ever as he enters into the WarGames match alongside the rest of The Bloodline to take on Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes.

Last Friday night on SmackDown, The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, guaranteed victory for The Bloodline. This bold proclamation didn't sit well with Jey Uso, who questioned Zayn's intentions by doing that.

If The Bloodline isn't successful this Saturday night at Survivor Series: WarGames, it seems that the blame will fall squarely on the shoulders of The Honorary Uce.

Will Sikoa be able to make good on Zayn's promise? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Sikoa's comments? Are you excited about the WarGames match this Saturday night at Survivor Series? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

