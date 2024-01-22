Some WWE Superstars have already "run their course," according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, quite a few superstars on the current roster have done all they can in the company already.

Russo is one of the most recognizable names in the pro wrestling business, having worked in various promotions as a part of the creative team. In a recent conversation, he noted how several names in WWE seemingly have nothing to look forward to in the company, considering what they may have accomplished in the past.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former writer brought up the example of Dolph Ziggler when making his point:

"To me, there are a lot of people on WWE roster right now that have just run their course. I mean Sheamus... bro these guys have been around for over ten years man. And it is too many people falling in that category. I mean look what they did with Dolph. He was in that same boat." [22:20 onwards]

Check the video here:

Konnan has commented on the former WWE Superstar snubbing AEW for TNA

According to Konnan, there may have been a specific reason for Dolph Ziggler to join TNA instead of AEW.

Speaking on Keepin' It, the veteran explained his perspective:

"Yeah, well, you gotta think Dolph's probably, you know.. his brother was in AEW, or still is.. probably tells him the place is, you know, what it is. He probably makes really good money doing his comedy and whatever else he does, and autograph signings. Um, you know, and he just probably doesn't want to put up with the ********, probably sees how everybody is used there. Nobody's really.. what star is really used to their maximum capacity? Yeah, sure, he can get a lot of money, but a lot of people just, you know.. He was getting a lot of money in WWE and he wasn't happy, you know what I'm saying?" (2:30 - 3:00)

As of now, it remains to be seen what Dolph Ziggler does next in his new role as Nic Nemeth in TNA.

