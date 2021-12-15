"Somebody's got to bring Alberto Del Rio back" - 76-year old legend on the former WWE star's potential return (Exclusive)

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Alberto Del Rio on an episode of SK Top Story.

The Essence of Excellence had a memorable stint in Vince McMahon's company. He is a former WWE, World Heavyweight and United States Champion, having held each belt twice. He even won the Money in the Bank briefcase and the Royal Rumble once.

Appearing on the latest episode of Top Story alongside Kevin Kellam and Jose G, Apter discussed the potential superstars he would like to see from available free agents in the industry. He named Del Rio as his top pick stating that he should be brought back:

"You know who they need to bring back now that all charges have been dropped? Somebody's got to bring Alberto Del Rio back," Bill Apter said.

You can watch the entire episode of SK Top Story below:

He further added that while WWE might not sign him, he believes that Del Rio could prove to be a good signing for the company and name-dropped Universal Champion Roman Reigns as a potential top opponent:

"See, that's exactly my point, I don't know if WWE would entertain that because people looking up his background, I don't think they will take a chance with him. But imagine the main event of Alberto Del Rio and Roman Reigns. They could also get him on the Broken Skull Sessions," said Apter.

Alberto Del Rio has expressed interest in re-signing with WWE

Alberto Del Rio has had two stints with the WWE where he managed to have four world title reigns and has beaten several top stars of the promotion including John Cena.

The Mexican star was destined for great things but it did not come to fruition as he opted to leave the company during his second stint. Since then, he has faced some personal hardships, including legal charges which were recently dropped.

Earlier this year, in an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Del Rio expressed regret over his past actions and was keen to turn a new leaf while stating that he would be open to a return to WWE.

Whether it does happen or not, a matchup between Roman Reigns and Alberto Del Rio could headline any pay-per-view for WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the SK Top Story YouTube video.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Arjun