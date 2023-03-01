"Somebody writing this knows nothing about wrestling" - WWE veteran points out a major flaw in Bianca Belair's booking (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair is the current WWE RAW Women's Champion. With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, the title match between her and Asuka gets closer. On the most recent episode of RAW, Carmella faced Asuka and then had a physical altercation with Belair and this segment was criticized by former writer Vince Russo.

Carmella faced Asuka on Monday night in singles action. While the Princess of Staten Island put up a solid fight, the Empress of Tomorrow emerged victorious. The Japanese star proceeded to call out Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE showed up, but Carmella shoved Asuka into her in retaliation to close out the segment.

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his dissatisfaction with the booking of the segment. The veteran stated that the RAW Women's Champion should have gone after Carmella when the latter jumped the former from behind:

"Meanwhile, Carmella cheap shots them, okay, she’s walking away now. Bianca Belair doesn’t go after her, but yet we find out later on that the match is made for next week. So wouldn’t you have wanted something there between the two? Bianca Belair is the champion, she’s not gonna get blindsided and just stand there and let Carmella walk away. That doesn’t protect her. Somebody writing this knows nothing about wrestling. These guys are competitors. If you blindside me from behind, I’m coming after you," Vince Russo said. (52:40 - 53:42)

Vince Russo spoke about the WWE RAW main event and Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL faced Lita and Becky Lynch in the main event of RAW in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. The current champions were dethroned by Lita and The Man.

P H A R A O H ★★★★★ @ZackSabreSenior #WWERaw Lita & Becky Lynch are the new women’s tag team champions. Lita is holding a belt in 2023 idgaf that shit is cool Lita & Becky Lynch are the new women’s tag team champions. Lita is holding a belt in 2023 idgaf that shit is cool 💀#WWERaw https://t.co/EOoOfYbXAv

On the same episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was very critical of Damage CTRL's credibility as a tag team:

"I just think that tag team was useless, man. Bro, who are you gonna tune in to see more as tag champions, Lita and Becky or these two girls? To me, it's a no-brainer. You can do that [rematch at WrestleMania], maybe that's the rematch," said Russo. [1:12:40-1:13:30]

Trish Stratus showed up on WWE RAW to assist Becky Lynch and Lita. The latter won the match for her team with a moonsault onto Iyo Sky. It will be interesting to see who fights for the title at WrestleMania in Hollywood.

If you use any quotes, please embed the video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes