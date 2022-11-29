This week's episode of WWE RAW featured another tease involving Bray Wyatt. His logo flashed on a backstage monitor right behind Alexa Bliss, which has sent fans online wondering what the future holds for her.

The Goddess joined Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview before Wyatt's logo popped up. She was then distracted throughout the interview and visibly stared at Belair's WWE RAW Women's Championship. This is the latest instance in a streak of unusual behavior from Bliss, whose expressions have caught the eye of fans.

Several Twitter users are convinced a heel turn is imminent for Alexa Bliss, especially now that Survivor Series is over. Some even feel she will reunite with Bray Wyatt due to the constant teases. The former Universal Champion's logo flashed multiple times during her entrances and interviews over the past month on WWE RAW.

Take a look at some of the reactions to it:

Simo💙 🇮🇹 @SimoBliss_ 🖤 as soon as the Bray logo appears she slowly changes attitude, an actress as soon as the Bray logo appears she slowly changes attitude, an actress🔥🖤 https://t.co/jUScBWsq7j

sᴏᴜʟ 🦋 @ERAOFBNKS

#WWERaw asuka smiling while alexa has a straight face, something is definitely going down!! asuka smiling while alexa has a straight face, something is definitely going down!! #WWERaw https://t.co/bhV8e0UGZq

iBeast @ibeastIess Airport Karen better stay away from Bray Wyatt Airport Karen better stay away from Bray Wyatt

It will be interesting to see if Bliss does reunite with Wyatt, who has been in a storyline with LA Knight on SmackDown. Perhaps, the recent returnee's presence will continually be felt on WWE RAW as Little Miss Bliss slowly delves into her darker persona.

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt's partnership on WWE RAW was a mixed bag

A few fans are concerned about Wyatt and Bliss joining forces again. This is because their partnership in 2020 and 2021 ended up being a disappointment.

They didn't engage in any major storyline as a unit, as Alexa Bliss only became a significant part of the act after Randy Orton set The Fiend on fire at TLC 2020. Bray Wyatt's alter-ego would only return three months later to set up a WrestleMania match against The Viper.

Orton won at The Show of Shows after Bliss distracted The Fiend. Wyatt was released a few months later, while the five-time women's champion gained his supernatural powers for a while.

It will be interesting to see if her upcoming association with The Eater of Worlds will bring back those powers.

Do you think Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt should reunite? Let us know in the comments section below!

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : Do you think Alexa Bliss will be the next WWE RAW Women's Champion? Yes No 1 votes