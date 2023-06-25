"Something is just off," "Has he upset HHH?" - WWE Universe worried for 25-year old star after recent inconsistent booking

Triple H has done an excellent job of making titles in WWE feel important since taking over the creative duties. The Intercontinental and United States Championships have felt very important in recent months, which is why fans expressed concern over Austin Theory not showing up on SmackDown for two weeks.

Austin Theory has been the United States Champion since November 26, 2022, when he defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series WarGames to win his second United States Championship.

Since then, he has defended his title numerous times. His most notable wins came against John Cena, Edge, Montez Ford, Jey Uso, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Sheamus.

He was drafted to the blue brand as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. His last match on SmackDown came on the June 9, 2023, episode when he defeated Jey Uso. However, he was not booked on the last Premium Live Event, Night of Champions 2023, in Saudi Arabia.

As of now, he is not scheduled to appear at Money in the Bank 2023, which is a far cry from last year when he won the Money in the Bank briefcase. Fans on Twitter noted this as they reacted to this situation on social media.

Check out the reactions below:

Shawn_Forbes_FCB_WWE @Shawn_FCB_WWE

Something is just off

I would say his injured but his working house shows @Vick_8122 I don't know if they don't care bout him or the US titleSomething is just offI would say his injured but his working house shows @Vick_8122 I don't know if they don't care bout him or the US titleSomething is just off I would say his injured but his working house shows

Vick @Vick_8122 Austin Theory was not on the last 2 Smackdowns and it’s looking like he’s gonna miss a second straight PLE for now



I don’t get it Austin Theory was not on the last 2 Smackdowns and it’s looking like he’s gonna miss a second straight PLE for nowI don’t get it

⬅️ @CAOVCorp1 @Vick_8122 I think WWE is gonna do something very annoying and have every current champion set new records post roman reigns. Gonna be a little recreation of Roman's reign @Vick_8122 I think WWE is gonna do something very annoying and have every current champion set new records post roman reigns. Gonna be a little recreation of Roman's reign

brobro123 @brobro12310 @Vick_8122 Which is shocking since he’s Vince fav and beat cena @Vick_8122 Which is shocking since he’s Vince fav and beat cena

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels men's Money in the Bank winner will cash in on Austin Theory

Money in the Bank winners have historically attempted to capture the WWE World Championship. Austin Theory could not get near Roman Reigns in 2022 and decided to cash in on Seth Rollins, but the Visionary reigned supreme by foiling Theory's cash-in attempt. The 25-year-old eventually won the title at Survivor Series 2022.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo predicted that this year's briefcase winner would set his sights on Austin Theory.

"You're right, they're gonna do Austin Theory," Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone. "That is the easiest way out. There's no way no one in that office could tell me Austin Theory's getting over. I don't care if he's the prize pupil. I don't care. There's nobody who can look you in the eye with a straight face and say that, so that definitely is the easiest [title] change."

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at The O2 Arena in London, England, making it the first Money in the Bank event to be held outside of the United States.

What are your thoughts on Austin Theory's inconsistent booking on SmackDown? Share in the comment section below.

