"Something has to send you there" - WWE veteran comments on controversial pitch for Becky Lynch (Exclusive)

Former wrestling manager, and Hall of Famer, Teddy Long recently spoke about a rumored WWE pitch for Becky Lynch to go bald, after facing a storyline nervous breakdown.

Last month, on his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled the time when one of the writers in WWE pitched the idea for Lynch to adopt a bald look, as a result of going through a mental breakdown. The wrestling veteran added that The Man and the company itself were quick to quash the idea at the outset.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy wondered why such an idea was even pitched in the first place. The former SmackDown GM felt a nervous breakdown should have a proper reason behind it, and shouldn't simply be used as a catalyst for a change of look.

"There's another why. Why is she shaving her head, and why is she having a nervous breakdown? You just don't go out of the blue to shave your head and go into a nervous breakdown. Something has to send you there," said Teddy Long. [0:59 - 1:11]

Becky Lynch intends to retire Trish Stratus from WWE

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Becky Lynch vowed to retire Trish Stratus after she defeats her in a Steel Cage match at Payback 2023. The Man also mentioned that she was sick of seeing Stratus around in the promotion.

"I pin her 1-2-3, and then we never see her again. Get the hell out of my business. Get out of here! We're done with you! Get out of here! Once and for all, get the hell out of here. Good luck Chuck, see you later, alligator. If you can't hack it, get your jacket. Go on. Let's be done with you. I'm sick of seeing her face around this place," she said.

Becky and Trish have been feuding for over four months now, and it's safe to say their rivalry could finally culminate after the Cage match.

