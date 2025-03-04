Sonya Deville reveals issues with WWE creative following departure

Sonya Deville recently opened up about her issues with WWE creative following her departure from the company. The veteran was the leader of Pure Fusion Collective on WWE RAW, but the company elected not to renew her contract last month.

Deville was a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show this week and discussed her surprising exit from the promotion. The former Women's Tag Team Champion admitted that there were creative struggles with her character and noted that she performs better when she is in control.

"But I did have talks with my wife multiple times because I do have other dreams. There’s other things I want to pursue, and I kind of felt like I was in a rut creatively there. You don’t always have full control, so it’s like, I just think I’m one of those people that, I do better in the driver’s seat. When I’m on my own, I can drive the car and I can kind of steer the ship, and I feel better that way," said Sonya Deville.

She added that her creative direction was inconsistent, but she tried to make the best of it during her tenure with WWE.

“It was very start, stop. I was never super frustrated. I kind of just took it for what it was, and I always was trying to reinvent and recreate, getting new wardrobe, getting new gear, working on my character and trying to find a way to make something work, but sometimes, yeah, when you don’t have full control, it’s hard," she added. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Sonya Deville competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match last month but came up short. Charlotte Flair won the match and will be challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE star Sonya Deville unsure of her future in wrestling

Sonya Deville shared that she does not know if her wrestling career is over following her WWE exit.

During an interview on the Made It Out podcast, the 31-year-old admitted that she does not know what the future holds for her in the wrestling business. She added that she is giving herself some time to figure out what her next move will be.

“I don’t know if wrestling is over for me yet, so that’s something that I’m figuring out right now too, and I’m giving myself the time to really decide what the next moves are. But we have some really fun things in the works that I’m excited to share with everybody,” said Sonya Deville. [H/T: SEScoops]

Sonya Deville never won a singles title during her decade with WWE. It will be interesting to see what she does next following her exit from the company.

