"Soon it will be over" - WWE Hall of Famer possibly directs a message to The Bloodline

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to TV this week on Monday Night RAW. He was seen working things out with Jey Uso backstage, to whom The Tribal Chief said "I love you," while Jey maintained silence. Elsewhere, Solo Sikoa was stopped by Reigns from indulging in a brawl with Cody Rhodes.

After an eventful edition of the red brand, it seems The Bloodline is heading towards a massive implosion. If the 2023 Royal Rumble winner manages to dethrone Roman Reigns, could that mean the beginning of the end for one of the most dominant factions in sports-entertainment today?

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who is the father of Jimmy, Jey and Solo Sikoa, has posted a cryptic message on social media. Some fans have speculated that his tweet may have something to do with The Bloodline. The legend has once again supposedly directed a message to his clan:

"Soon it will be over , then what ?? #SmartenUp take your shot !!" Rikishi wrote.

While Jey Uso has had issues with Roman Reigns in the past, Solo Sikoa has always been on The Tribal Chief's side since joining his brothers at WWE Clash at the Castle last year.

The 30-year-old former NXT North American Champion recently revealed that he does not portray a character on-screen. Sikoa has been main eventing weekly shows of late, maintaining an undefeated record via pinfalls and submissions.

Roman Reigns to get a significant break after WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes cut a scathing promo on WWE RAW this week, claiming that the members of The Bloodline will part ways and Roman Reigns will be left all alone.

As per a new report from WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, Roman Reigns is expected to take time off following his match against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania Hollywood. Fans may not get to see The Tribal Chief for a large portion of the rest of the year:

"I can imagine there's probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there's a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He'll be away for a little bit. WWE wanted to make Roman Reigns a major deal, and they did. Now every time you put on a major show, you need your major star." [H/T - GiveMeSport]

