"Soon"- WWE Superstar provides an update on return after being out of action for nearly nine months

Nikkita Lyons has been away from the WWE ring for nearly nine months now. The NXT star recently provided an update on her status.

The 24-year-old had signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion in late summer 2021. While her in-ring debut came on 205 Live, she later became a prominent face on NXT programming. Lyons was a part of the tag division with Zoey Stark, before the latter turned on her after failing to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Zoey even won the singles match between them that took place after the betrayal. After moving on from the feud, Nikkita suffered an ACL and meniscus injury, and was written off TV programming following an attack from Blair Davenport in January earlier this year.

The NXT star recently provided an update on her status while replying to a concerned fan. She mentioned that she will be back in action "soon."

Nikkita Lyons talked about potentially facing Becky Lynch in WWE

Becky Lynch recently returned to NXT to capture the NXT Women's Championship. The Man defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the title that had eluded her for her whole career.

Like her husband Seth Rollins, Becky has also been a fighting champion, and has not shied away from giving others an opportunity to claim the gold. She was slated to face Tegan Nox on RAW this Monday, but the match could not take place, as Becky had suffered an injury during her match with Tiffany.

The Man will now put the title on the line against Lyra Valkyria at NXT Halloween Havoc, after the latter won the #1 contender triple-threat match on the latest edition of WWE's third brand.

Nikkita Lyons also talked about facing Becky Lynch, stating that it would be a dream come true for her. However, fans will have to wait a while to see the two collide, as there is still no timeline for Lyons' return.

