Special Ringside Enforcer revealed for Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane 2021

As announced last week, Edge took on Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown this episode. The result would determine the special ringside enforcer in the Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns match for the Universal Championship at Fastlane 2021.

Edge defeated Uso in the main event and will now serve as the enforcer for the Universal Championship this Sunday.

However, no sooner had The Ultimate Opportunist picked up the win than he was greeted with a Spear by Roman Reigns.

Daniel Bryan, who was serving as a guest commentator during the match, was tossed into the ring by Uso and was almost cut in half by another Roman Reigns' Spear.

How will Edge impact the match at WWE Fastlane?

Edge returned to compete in SmackDown for the first time in 11 years tonight, and the 2021 Royal Rumble winner put on a solid performance against Jey Uso.

Throughout the match, Uso targeted the ribs of Edge to knock the wind out of the former WWE Champion's lungs. However, the Hall of Famer recovered by the end of the match and nailed "Main Event Jey" with his Spear.

As mentioned above, Edge would then get hit with a spear as well as from Reigns when he turned his attention to Bryan.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen what role Edge will play as the special ringside enforcer in the WWE Universal Championship match this Sunday at Fastlane.

Will Edge cost Bryan the match? If yes, will the Leader of the Yes! Movement get added to the Edge vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 37? What are your thoughts?