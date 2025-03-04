Speculation on Dean Ambrose's WWE return

Anything is possible in WWE, but it would be a cold day in hell whenever Dean Ambrose returns to his old stomping ground. Backstage analyst Sam Roberts recently speculated about the potential return of The Lunatic Fringe.

Dean Ambrose left the Stamford-based promotion in 2019 after years of growing frustration over the direction of his on-screen character. He bet on himself and jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling, reverting to his old name, Jon Moxley.

He has since found huge success, becoming a mainstay of the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Purveyor of Violence is currently in his fourth reign as AEW World Champion. In 2022, Moxley signed a five-year contract extension with All Elite Wrestling, which means he won't be contractually free to go anywhere until at least 2027.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts speculated that Dean Ambrose will come back to WWE for a one-night Shield reunion in the future.

"[Dean] Ambrose returns, one-night Shield reunion," Roberts said. (From 1:05:29 to 1:05:32)

Seth Rollins addresses the possibility of The Shield reunion in WWE

In an interview with Digital Spy a few years ago, Seth Rollins said that all three members of The Shield had become too big to possibly work as a team again.

"It wouldn't look the way you want it to look. It wouldn't be like the old days in The Shield, it would be a different animal. I think we're all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point."

The Visionary predicted when fans could see The Hounds of Justice reunite again.

"The next time you see us together, it's going to be when we're inducted into the Hall of Fame. That's going to be it," Rollins added.

Jon Moxley is gearing up to defend his AEW World Championship against Cope (fka Edge) at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with CM Punk on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

As for Roman Reigns, he remains absent due to a storyline injury. He is expected to return in time for The Show of Shows.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

