Spoiler: Current champion potentially injured on WWE SmackDown; helped out of arena

WWE SmackDown emanates tonight from The O2 Arena in the United Kingdom. One night before Money in the Bank, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended the tag titles against the blue brand's newest residents, Pretty Deadly.

The show kicked off with the announced Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match. The Prizefighter came out first. Once Zayn entered the arena, the crowd went bonkers for The Underdog From The Underground.

"Let's go, Sami!" chants spread throughout the building as he tagged in to take on the challenger. While Pretty Deadly got some offense in, Owens and Zayn managed to secure their title reign intact after the latter ended the match with a Helluva Kick.

Post-match, KO was seemingly injured as he was helped to the back by his tag partner. He was seen limping.

The former Universal Champion has been on a roll of late with his exceptional skills in the ring. So much so that his rival Gunther even broke character to praise him. Here's hoping that the champion is all right.

Kevin Owens recently spoke about the Intercontinental Championship and how he does not want to win it because of a record he shares with the WWE Hall of Famer. You can read more here.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes