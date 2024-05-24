Spoiler: Major match pulled from WWE SmackDown

A huge match was pulled from tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown for a very interesting reason. This week's edition of the blue brand is the final show before King and Queen of the Ring tomorrow night in Saudi Arabia.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa were supposed to battle The Street Profits this week on SmackDown, but the match did not take place. During tonight's show, Paul Heyman had a backstage conversation with Solo Sikoa and said that he could not get Tonga Loa across the border due to his background check.

He noted that Tonga Loa is a dangerous person and that The Bloodline shouldn't be recruiting people like that. Tama Tonga got angry at The Wiseman during the segment as well.

Tonga Loa made his debut at Backlash 2024 earlier this month in France. The veteran helped Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight at the premium live event last month.

WWE legend was not aware his sons were going to be in The Bloodline

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are brothers in real life and are the sons of WWE legend Haku.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Bill Apter revealed that Haku had no idea that his sons were heading to WWE to be a part of The Bloodline. Apter added that they were told to not say anything about their debut and ultimately kayfabed their own father.

"I'm gonna give you a scoop about Haku. This will be on my interview with Haku. He didn't know that his sons were going to be part of The Bloodline until he saw them on TV. They kayfabed their father. They were told not to say anything and they didn't." [From 7:34 onwards]

Roman Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline but has not been seen on WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. However, there have been reports that The Tribal Chief is still creatively involved with the group during his hiatus. It will be fascinating to see how Reigns reacts to the changes in The Bloodline when he returns down the line.

