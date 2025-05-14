Spoiler seemingly dropped surrounding major WWE reunion on RAW

The WWE rosters are full of current and former allies, tag teams that split up amid tension, and other groups that have battled inside the squared circle. Triple H is known to be a big fan of faction wars, which is reflected in the current WWE landscape. Now, a major superstar is teasing a highly anticipated reunion.

Penta debuted for World Wrestling Entertainment in January while waiting for his brother to be released from his AEW contract. Rey Fenix finally signed in March and debuted in April, but for the SmackDown brand. Penta has remained on RAW, and the brothers have been separate for the most part. While Pentagon battles The Judgment Day on Monday nights, rumors and speculation continue to run rampant on a new key act joining the WWE tag team scene: The Lucha Brothers.

Zero-Fear is going viral for his apparent tease for The Lucha Brothers reuniting on RAW for a feud with The Judgment Day. Speaking to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on the RAW Recap, Penta discussed issues with the male members of the heel faction, claiming Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Carlito, and "the stupid JD" McDonagh play the numbers game every week. Roberts, who is a big Dirty Dom fan, kept taunting Penta, creating friendly tension between the two. Notsam went to imply Penta may be attracting the chaos, but the lucha star interrupted and then revealed he has something in the works for The Judgment Day, believed to be his brother Fenix.

"I know, I agree with that, but every week? Come on, brother. Hey, I know you are on The Judgment Day team, I know. I know your favorite wrestler is dumb. I know, no problem, brother. No problem. Listen to me... I promise you, one by one, they all will fall. Just give me a little [time], I'll prepare something special for them. [Roberts: you have a plan?] I can't say anything because [you'll go tell Dominik]. So, no thank you," Penta said. [From 27:05 to 28:00]

Penta has failed at dethroning Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship twice since WrestleMania 41. Dom is expected to be at the ringside on RAW when Penta and AJ Styles face Balor and McDonagh.

WWE RAW lineup for next week

The final WWE RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event 39 will take place next Monday. Below is the current lineup:

Non-Title: World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller Penta and AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh Money In the Bank qualifying matches to be announced

RAW will air live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, again next week. World Wrestling Entertainment and the arena also have the following advertised: Seth Rollins, Gunther, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and The New Day.

