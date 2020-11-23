Spoiler on how WWE plan to open and close Survivor Series

Something that the WWE Universe always frequently discusses on the day of a pay-per-view event is what matches will open and close the show. Plans could always change before Survivor Series kicks off later tonight, but it seems like Vince McMahon has made up his mind on what he wants to do.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the plan as of this afternoon is for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to close tonight's big event. It was said there were some discussions about The Undertaker's farewell closing the show, but they look to have chosen to go in another direction.

Will it be a victory for #TeamRaw or #TeamSmackDown in the 5-on-5 Men's Elimination Match? Which team are YOU siding with?



Witness which team gets the glory TONIGHT at 7ET/4PT at #SurvivorSeries!https://t.co/lv2IhtRYD1 pic.twitter.com/z4PybuQUaw — WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2020

WWE planning to close Survivor Series with Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre

As for the match that is currently scheduled to kick off the festivities tonight, the honor goes to the Men's RAW vs. SmackDown Survivor Series match. It will feature RAW stars AJ Styles, Riddle, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, and Sheamus against SmackDown's Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, and Otis.

Keep in mind, plans could always change throughout the day. So, while this is the current direction WWE are planning to go in, it's not a guaranteed lock.

WWE Survivor Series airs tonight at 7 PM EST on the WWE Network and local pay-per-view providers.