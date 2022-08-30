Spoilers on WWE's plans for this week's Monday Night RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, PA will be the go-home episode of the show for Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now revealed information about certain matches and segments on this week's episode of the red brand.

Hometown hero Kurt Angle has been announced to appear on the show. He will reportedly show up in a segment featuring The Street Profits and Alpha Academy, sharing a milkshake with the former. While it was not reported, he might even attack the heels for a hometown pop.

WWE @WWE What could happen when WWE Hall of Famer @RealKurtAngle returns home to Pittsburgh tomorrow night on #WWERaw What could happen when WWE Hall of Famer @RealKurtAngle returns home to Pittsburgh tomorrow night on #WWERaw? https://t.co/sgRBXP9NJF

The story of Dexter Lumis and his abduction of The Miz will continue as both will be appearing tonight. Security guards will reportedly be shown to enhance the story even further.

It is also being reported that several vehicles are being brought on-site for tonight's programming. There is currently no confirmation on how or where they will be used; however, a couple of stories in the past week have featured vehicles.

The three-hour show will be main-evented by the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament and will pit Dakota Kai and IYO SKY against Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez.

Other matches and segments that have been confirmed by WWE themselves ahead of tonight's RAW include a face-off between Riddle and Seth Rollins ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle and United States Champion Bobby Lashley taking on The Miz.

Three SmackDown Superstars set to appear on RAW

Recent rumors and reports have hinted at SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso appearing on this week's WWE RAW.

Xero News on Twitter recently reported that the trio will be appearing on the red brand this week.

Jey and Sami have recently been at odds as the former has been showing the latter a cold shoulder. While the Usos were not present on the August 19 episode of the blue brand, Zayn approached Roman Reigns and complained about Jey's ill treatment of him.

Despite their differences, last week's SmackDown ended with The Bloodline - including Sami Zayn - posing over Drew McIntyre, who will face Reigns at Clash at the Castle this weekend.

