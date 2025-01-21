"Squash him," "Jump his a**" - Hulk Hogan brutally bashed by WWE fans; calls for RAW Superstar to take him out

Hulk Hogan's appearance at Monday Night RAW's Netflix premiere did not go down well with WWE fans. It appears that significant animosity towards the Hall of Famer still persists among the fanbase, with many eager to see a top superstar deliver a decisive and brutal assault upon him.

During the January 20, 2025, installment of RAW, CM Punk delivered a promo that included a verbal jab at The Hulkster. In response, Bronson Reed issued a warning to The Second City Saint on X (FKA Twitter), advising Punk to steer clear of Hogan.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The wrestling world is well-acquainted with The King of Monsters laying out his opponents with his vicious Tsunami finisher. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and several others have fallen victim to the 36-year-old star's chilling maneuver.

Although Bronson Reed is currently sidelined with an injury, WWE fans are clamoring to see him unleash a barrage of Tsunamis on Hulk Hogan.

You can check out the fan reactions below:

Fans reacted to Bronson Reed's post. [Images via Reed's X]

Veteran issues advice to Hulk Hogan after shocking backlash on WWE RAW

The Immortal appeared on the season premiere of RAW on Netflix on January 6, 2025, alongside Jimmy Hart. While promoting his beer brand, Hulk Hogan was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd at the Intuit Dome.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo advised the 71-year-old WWE legend to take a break from the spotlight following the negative fan reaction to his appearance on the red brand's show. The veteran suggested that Hulk Hogan, who likely does not need the money, should step back and lay low for a while.

"I do have to be honest. It would not be a bad idea for Hulk Hogan to bow out of the spotlight for a while. If I were him, that's what I would do. Come on, bro, it's not like the dude needs the money. Please give me a break. If I were him, I would just bow out of the spotlight and lay low for a while," Russo said.

Watch the video below:

It was recently reported that The Hulkster might appear on the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. Only time will tell if fans will witness a face-to-face confrontation between Hulk Hogan and Bronson Reed in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback