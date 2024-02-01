Stacy Keibler sends a message to The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler recently sent a message to The Rock after the latter officially joined TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors in a historic move.

Not only did The Great One land a seat on the powerful TKO board, but he also finally owns the trademark to his iconic wrestling name. This sweet deal also included over $30 million in stock, further building the megastar's business empire.

At the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the 51-year-old legend was seen with Vince McMahon, Triple H, Nick Khan, Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, and several other top executives.

Taking to social media, Dwayne Johnson explained the importance of his monumental developmental role in WWE and UFC, mentioning everyone but Mr. McMahon.

Former WWE Superstar wasted no time and shared her excitement on the massive news involving The Rock.

"This gives me chills!! ❤️❤️❤️," Stacy Keibler wrote.

Check out the screenshot of the WWE Hall of Famer's comment below:

Keibler's response to Dwayne Johnson on Instagram.

Veteran journalist opened up about The Rock's role in WWE following his TKO announcement

Ever since The Rock joined the likes of real-life corporate figures in TKO Group Holdings, the wrestling world wondered if he had access to recruiting and releasing WWE staff or talents.

However, Dave Meltzer on WOR clarified that Dwayne Johnson doesn't hold the reins of hiring and firing. Those decisions stay firmly in the hands of the trusted duo, Nick Khan and Triple H.

As per the wrestling expert, The Great One would make sure WWE goes in the right direction and keeps things entertaining on TV and other media.

"In theory, that would be the WWE hiring and firing would be (under) Nick Khan and the talent would be Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. Dwayne (Johnson) would be the part of the crew that oversees them, and as far as other types of directions and stuff, he would have input. But he (The Rock) would not be directly on the hiring firing. Would he have an influence? Hell yeah!"

Fans are hoping to see the wrestler-turned-actor at this year's WrestleMania to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It remains to be seen if that happens following Cody Rhodes punching his ticket for the Showcase of the Immortals.

